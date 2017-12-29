Virat Kohli invites Sri Lankan fan to wedding reception, selfie goes viral

Virat Kohli has been quite busy these few last days- after a wedding ceremony in Italy and a honeymoon in Finland, Virat and wife Anushka Sharma hosted two wedding receptions this month.

Both wedding receptions were attended by who's who of Indian cricket, Bollywood and politics. But Virat still didn't forget care for one of his fans. Virat invited a Sri Lankan fan who had travelled to India with his national cricket team.

Several cricket and Bolllywood stars had gathered at St Regis in Mumbai's upscale Lower Parel but there was this one man, from neighbouring Sri Lanka, who possibly had the time of his life.

Gayan Senanayake, one of Sri Lanka cricket's biggest supporters, was invited for Kohli and Anushka's reception.

Virat knows Gayan from his under-19 cricket days. "I met him at the 2007 Under-19 World Cup in Malaysia before he even came to Sri Lanka. And everytime he came we stayed in touch," Gayan told a TV channel, "Happy to be here, he is my good friend and invited me to his wedding reception."

Gayan enjoyed his time there and took selfies with Kohli and Anushka, Sachin Tendulkar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin among others.

His selfie with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma is winning hearts all over the internet.