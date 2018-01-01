Vidarbha Cricket Association to reward Ranji squad with Rs 5 crore

Cricket Association president Anand Jaiswal announced that the Ranji champion team will be richer by Rs 5 crore, which will be distributed among the players as well as the support staff.

"The players will be felicitated by the state association. The Vidarbha Cricket Association will be distributing Rs 3 crore among its players. Also the winners prize money of Rs 2 crore will also be distributed among the players," Jaiswal told reporters after the team's historic Ranji Trophy triumph.

BCCI CEO Rahul Johri also congratulated the champion team.

"Heartiest congratulations to Vidarbha on winning their first #RanjiTrophyFinal. Thank you MPCA for being such gracious hosts @BCCI," Johri tweeted.

Acting president CK Khanna also congratulated the victorious team.

"It has been a tremendous performance by the Vidarbha team. I congratulate them on their stupendous show," Khanna said.