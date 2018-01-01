Trending#

Donald Trump

Rajinikanth

Hafiz Saeed

Bigg Boss 11

Winter Session of Parliament

  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket
 

  
  

  
  
  
  








Vidarbha Cricket Association to reward Ranji squad with Rs 5 crore

Vidarbha team with the trophy


 , PTI



   

   

   
   

    





   


 
  
   
   

  
Share

   
    
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
  
   
   
   

   
  

             
Written By

              
PTI

             

       
  Monday 1 January 2018 22:48 IST
 

   
   
   


Must read



        
  
  
          
  
  
  
  
  
  
  


   


   
  
   
   

   
Cricket Association president Anand Jaiswal announced that the Ranji champion team will be richer by Rs 5 crore, which will be distributed among the players as well as the support staff.

 
"The players will be felicitated by the state association. The Vidarbha Cricket Association will be distributing Rs 3 crore among its players. Also the winners prize money of Rs 2 crore will also be distributed among the players," Jaiswal told reporters after the team's historic Ranji Trophy triumph.

 
BCCI CEO Rahul Johri also congratulated the champion team.

        
  
  
          
  
  
  
  
  
  


 
"Heartiest congratulations to Vidarbha on winning their first #RanjiTrophyFinal. Thank you MPCA for being such gracious hosts @BCCI," Johri tweeted.

 
Acting president CK Khanna also congratulated the victorious team.

 
"It has been a tremendous performance by the Vidarbha team. I congratulate them on their stupendous show," Khanna said.

 
 

    
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   

  
   


  
Join the discussion










   
 

   

        
  
  
          

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  
  
  
  
  
  

   
   

   




       




Next story








 




 




 

    













Next Story