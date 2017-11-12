U-19 Asia Cup: India suffer embarrassing defeat against Nepal

India today suffered a shock 19-run defeat against Nepal in the U-19 Asia Cup One-day tournament here today.

India opted to bowl after winning the toss and restricted Nepal to 185 for 8 in 50 overs with Aditya Thakare and Abhishek Sharma grabbing two wickets apiece. But the Indian side led by opening batsmen Himanshu Rana failed to chase down the target as they were bowled out for 166 in 48.1 overs in the Group A match. Rana himself was the top-scorer for India with a 38-ball 46 while his opening partner Manjot Kalra made 35 from 69 balls.

The Indian opening duo stitched 65 runs together in 12.2 overs but none of their team-mates could contribute much to lose the match at the Bayuemas Oval here. For Nepal, captain Dipendra Singh, who had hit 88 while batting, was the most successful bowler with figures of 4/39. India and Nepal are now with two points each from two matches.

India had beaten Malaysia by 202 runs in their opening match on November 10.

Brief Scores:

Nepal U-19: 185 for 8 in 50 overs (Dipendra Singh 88, Aditya Thakare 2/33, Abhishek Sharma 2/38).

India U-19: 166 all out in 48.1 overs (Himanshu Rana 46; Dipendra Singh 4/39).