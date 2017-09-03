Top of the world! MS Dhoni smashes Kumar Sangakkara's record of most ODI stumpings

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has become the first wicket-keeper in history to complete one hundred stumpings in One Day Internationals (ODI).

Going into the fifth and final ODI against Sri Lanka on Sunday, Dhoni was tied with Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara on 99 stumpings. The former Indian captain made the record his own when he knocked the bails off to dismiss Akila Dananjaya in the 45th over of the match on Sunday.

The staggering aspect of MSD's feat is that he has taken 103 matches fewer than Sanga to get to his century. While the Lanka took 404 games to get to 100 stumpings, Dhoni took merely 301.

Dhoni is on the cusp of another record, he has been not out in 72 innings in ODI cricket. He is tied with Shaun Pollock and Chaminda Vaas in this regard. One more unbeaten innings will get him at the top of the table.