The current situation in Pakistan is not conducive for India to resume cricketing ties with the neighbours, Indian Premier League Chairman Rajiv Shukla said on Sunday. According to media reports, Shukla spoke on resuming cricketing ties with Pakistan stating that the situation in the neighbouring country is not befitting.

Shukla was in Jhansi for a meeting with the state cricket association. It looks unlikely for the two countries to play any matches in the near future, he noted at a press conference. He said chances are bleak that the countries will play a match in the near future.

Shukla said that the safety and security of Indian cricketers is of paramount importance. He said India would do nothing to compromise their safety,

His comments came in the wake of the recent ceasefire violation which killed one Indian Army officer and three Indian soldiers.