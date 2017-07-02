Essel Group 90 years
cricket, web exclusive, Twitter, india, India v/s Pakistan, pakistan, ekta bisht, mithali raj, deepti sharma, derby, harmanpreet

Thrilled by determination shown: Kapil Dev leads Twitter applause for Indian eves after Pak thrashing

The Indian women's cricket team in action against Pakistan during their ICC Women's World Cup 2017 clash in Derby on Sunday (PTI)
alt DNA Web Team | Sun, 2 Jul 2017-11:24pm , Derby , DNA WEB DESK

Defending a lowly target of 170 runs, the Indian eves were spectacular with the ball as they didn't allow their arch-rival to claim a historic win and bowled out Pakistan for just 74 runs in 38.1 overs in the ICC Women's World Cup 2017.

Spinner Ekta Bisht wreaked havoc as India thrashed arch-rival Pakistan by 95 runs in their ICC Women's World Cup encounter at Derby here on Sunday. Defending a lowly target of 170 runs, the Indian eves were spectacular with the ball as they didn't allow their arch-rival to claim a historic win and bowled out Pakistan for just 74 runs in 38.1 overs.

Ekta started casting her magic from the very start and was absolutely lethal, giving nothing away and picking wickets right from the beginning. Captain Sana Mir was the lone Pakistan batter who fought soulfully till the very end. However, her 29 runs off 73 balls couldn't help her team register their first win of the tournament.

Ekta was the pick of the Indian bowlers as she picked up five wickets for just 18 runs in her allotted 10 overs. She was well supported by Mansi Joshi (2-9), Jhulan Goswami (1-12), Deepti Sharma (1-21) and Harmanpreet Kaur (1-6).

Ekta Bisht celebrates taking the wicket of Pakistans Diana Baig

ALSO READ

Women's World Cup: Ekta Bisht's fifer helps India thrash Pakistan in low-scoring game

The victory saw Twitter pouring its admiration for the Indian eves. Here are some of the best reactions:

Earlier, the Mithali Raj-led side was done by some fine bowling performance by Pakistan as they registered their lowest total of the tournament. Punam Raut (47), wicket-keeper Sushma Verma (33) and Deepti (28) made some noticeable contributions to help India reach 169-9 in 50 overs.

This was India's third consecutive win in the tournament and are currently at the top of the points table. With this win India, have also maintained their cent percent record against Pakistan in ODIs.

India will next face Sri Lanka at Derby on June 5.

(Inputs from ANI)

alt
DNA Web Team

 
Comments
 

Also Read