Thrilled by determination shown: Kapil Dev leads Twitter applause for Indian eves after Pak thrashing

Spinner Ekta Bisht wreaked havoc as India thrashed arch-rival Pakistan by 95 runs in their ICC Women's World Cup encounter at Derby here on Sunday. Defending a lowly target of 170 runs, the Indian eves were spectacular with the ball as they didn't allow their arch-rival to claim a historic win and bowled out Pakistan for just 74 runs in 38.1 overs.

Ekta started casting her magic from the very start and was absolutely lethal, giving nothing away and picking wickets right from the beginning. Captain Sana Mir was the lone Pakistan batter who fought soulfully till the very end. However, her 29 runs off 73 balls couldn't help her team register their first win of the tournament.

Ekta was the pick of the Indian bowlers as she picked up five wickets for just 18 runs in her allotted 10 overs. She was well supported by Mansi Joshi (2-9), Jhulan Goswami (1-12), Deepti Sharma (1-21) and Harmanpreet Kaur (1-6).

The victory saw Twitter pouring its admiration for the Indian eves. Here are some of the best reactions:

Congratulations @BCCIWomen on a fabulous victory against Pakistan in the ICC #WWC17 .Hats off on such a spirited effort. #INDvPAK — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 2, 2017

What a victory !! Great performance by Indian cricket team today. Thrilled by the determination shown. #INDvPAK #WWC17 — Kapil Dev (@therealkapildev) July 2, 2017

With key batsmen failing, key bowlers led by Ekta Bisht came to the fore for India. Well done India#IndvPak #WWC17 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) July 2, 2017

Indian women cricket team wins match against Pakistan.. Now Modi ji should launch a new campaign..'Beti Bachao, Beti Khilao'.. #INDvPAK — Paresh Rawal (@Babu_Bhaiyaa) July 2, 2017

People Watching Women's Cricket Instead Of Men's. Historic Day For Indian Women's Team. They Deserve Such Support.#WWC17 #INDvPAK #PakvInd — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) July 2, 2017

Congratulations to the Indian Women's Cricket Team on a dominating performance against Pakistan in the ICC Women's World Cup 2017. #INDvPAK — Jayant Sinha (@jayantsinha) July 2, 2017

How do you feel now after seeing Pak 41-6 in 22 overs ? Indian Fan -#INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/5zs5rBx7hg — Arun Sharma (@arunn333) July 2, 2017

Our Women's Cricket team is rocking it on the field.... #INDvPAK Come on — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) July 2, 2017

Don't call her "Lady Dhoni" or "Lady Virat", she has her own identity. She is "Mithali Raj". @M_Raj03 #INDvPAK #WomensWorldCup — Er Shobhit Agarwal (@shobhit496) July 2, 2017

10 out of 10 against makes our Sundays special. Top performance by Ekta today. #WWC17 #INDvPAK #bleedblue pic.twitter.com/KYsr9MeXSa — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) July 2, 2017

Dekho Champions Trophy ko hum seriously nahi lete. World Cup mein humse jeetkar bataao to maane. #INDvPAK — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) July 2, 2017

Earlier, the Mithali Raj-led side was done by some fine bowling performance by Pakistan as they registered their lowest total of the tournament. Punam Raut (47), wicket-keeper Sushma Verma (33) and Deepti (28) made some noticeable contributions to help India reach 169-9 in 50 overs.

This was India's third consecutive win in the tournament and are currently at the top of the points table. With this win India, have also maintained their cent percent record against Pakistan in ODIs.

India will next face Sri Lanka at Derby on June 5.

(Inputs from ANI)