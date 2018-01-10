Team India to tour Ireland for two T20Is in July

India are all set to travel Ireland for the two-match T20I series prior to their tour of England in July.

Confirming the news, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said that the two T20Is will be held in Dublin on June 27 and June 29.

The series against Ireland will be followed by India's long tour to England, beginning with a three-match T20I series from July 3 at the Old Trafford.

India last toured Ireland in 2007 when they played an ODI at Belfast, which the visitors won by nine wickets (D/L method).

India have played Ireland just once in the T20 format when the two sides met in Nottingham during the 2009 ICC World T20.

The Virat Kohli-led side are currently playing a three-match Test series in South Africa. The two sides are also slated to play six-match ODI series and three T20Is.