WATCH | Teacher's Day: Sachin Tendulkar shares story of a lesson that changed his life

On the occasion of Teacher's Day, Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to wish all teachers and thank them for the lessons that helped him succeed.

Sachin uploaded a video on Twitter and wrote, "Happy #TeachersDay! The lessons you taught me have always served me well. Sharing an incident with you all that changed my life!"

In the video master blaster shares an incident from school junior team days.

"I only played for junior team and our school senior team was playing Harris Shields final at the Wankhede Stadium. My coach, Ramakant Achrekar sir, had arranged a practice match for me and I was told to attend the practice match. However, I left the practice match and was sitting in the stands of the Wankhede Stadium to cheer the senior team. After the match ended, I got a glimpse of Achrekar sir and went to greet him."

"He scolded me for not attending the practice match that he had arranged for me. He said you don't have to clap and applause for others, you concentrate on your cricket, achieve something big in life so that others applause and cheer for you. And, this was one of my greatest lessons of life."