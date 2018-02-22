T20I Tri-series: Injured Asela Gunaratne won't play for Sri Lanka

In a major blow to Sri Lanka, batsman Asela Gunaratne has been ruled out of the Nidahas Trophy T20I tri-series, also featuring India and Bangladesh due to a right-arm injury.

The 32-year-old sustained an injury on his right arm while diving during one of the fielding drills and getting his arm caught in an awkward position during the Bangladesh tour.

Confirming the news, the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said that the status of Gunaratne's injury is diagnosed as a 'Grade II rotator cuff strain with contusion' and that he is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the High-Performance Center of the SLC.

Last month, Gunaratne had appeared in the ODI series against Bangladesh and Zimbabwe, managing low scores of six, nine, 16 and four.

The T20I tri-series is slated to begin on March 6, with the first match to be played between India and Sri Lanka at the R. Premadasa Stadium (RPS).