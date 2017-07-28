Supreme Court issues notice to BCCI for e-auction of broadcasting rights of IPL

The Supreme Court on Friday issued a notice to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for e-auctioning of media rights for the Indian Premier League​ (IPL).

BLP leader Subramanian Swamy, who had filed a fresh PIL on the issue a few weeks ago, had stated that e-auctioning is the best method for awarding contracts. In his PIL, Swamy had also written that the amount involved in awarding IPL media rights is to the tune of Rs 30,000 crore and the issue should not be decided in an opaque manner.

Meanwhile, the BCCI general body has entrusted its three principal office-bearers acting president CK Khanna, acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary and treasurer Aniruddh Chaudhry to decide on the next Ombudsman of the board.

The earlier Ombudsman was Justice (Retd) AP Shah, who worked with the BCCI for one season. While a few names of retired judges are already with the board, it wants to broaden the pool of prospective candidates and would like its state associations to suggest a few more names.

"We have short-listed a few names. We will soon decide on the Ombudsman," Chaudhary had said after yesterday's Special General Meeting.

