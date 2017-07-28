Essel Group 90 years
Sri Lanka v/s India | 1st Test, Day 3: Live streaming and where to watch in India

India's Ravichandran Ashwin is congratulated by his teammates for the dismissal of Sri Lanka's Niroshan Dickwella during the second day's play of the first Test in Galle, Sri Lanka, on Thursday, July 27, 2017 (PTI)
alt DNA Web Team | Fri, 28 Jul 2017-09:36am , Galle (Sri Lanka) , DNA webdesk

Here's how you can watch live action from day three of the first Test between Sri Lanka and India.

Sri Lanka v/s India

First Test, Day Three

Venue: Galle International Stadium, Galle

Time: 10 am (IST - Friday, July 28)

On TV: Sony Six and Sony Six HD

Live Streaming: Sonyliv.com

India amassed 600 in their first innings and returned to blow away the top half of the Sri Lankan batting order to tighten their grip on the first test at the Galle International Stadium on Thursday.

Sri Lanka were reeling on 154 for five at stumps on day two, still 446 behind and facing the unenviable task of saving the match with 10 batsmen following Asela Gunaratne's series-ending thumb injury.

Angelo Mathews, who relinquished the captaincy this month, was unbeaten on 54 at the close with Dilruwan Perera on six.

Team India

Earlier, India lost four wickets in the morning session but their tail wagged as they added 201 runs to their overnight score of 399-3 before being all out less than an hour before the tea break.

Nuwan Pradeep was rewarded for his lion-hearted bowling effort with career-best figure of six for 132.

Cheteshwar Pujara celebrates scoring a century during the first days play of the first test cricket match between India and Sri

(Inputs from Reuters)

DNA Web Team

 
