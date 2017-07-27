Essel Group 90 years
Sri Lanka v/s India | 1st Test, Day 2: Live streaming and where to watch in India

India's Ajinkya Rahane (L) and Cheteshwar Pujara in action during day one of the the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle on Wednesday (Reuters)
Thu, 27 Jul 2017-09:09am , Galle (Sri Lanka)

Here's how you can watch live action from day two of the first Test between Sri Lanka and India.

Sri Lanka v/s India

First Test, Day Two

Venue: Galle International Stadium, Galle

Time: 10 am (IST - Thursday, July 27)

On TV: Sony Six and Sony Six HD

Live Streaming: Sonyliv.com

Shikhar Dhawan slammed a career-best 190-run knock as India pummelled a hapless Sri Lankan bowling attack to post a commanding 399/3 on the opening day of the first cricket Test in Galle. Brought into the squad only after first-choice opener Murali Vijay was ruled out due to injured, Dhawan made full use of the opportunity and played an entertaining 168-ball innings to anchor the Indian innings.

Dhawan's blitzkrieg, combined with Cheteshwar Pujara's patient 144 unbeaten off 247 balls, powered India to their highest total on day one of an away Test and also the best by a visiting team in Sri Lanka, bettering the West Indies.

Dhawan also shared a 253-run second-wicket stand with Pujara.

It was a case of two contrasting hundreds but both served India's purpose quite well against a home team, which was down to 10 men after middle-order batsman Asela Gunaratne was ruled out of the series with a fractured left thumb. Gunaratne was injured while fielding at second slip, trying to grab a catch of Dhawan.

The visiting batsmen were in marauding form and amassed the highest number of runs on the opening day of a Test by a visiting team in Sri Lanka. India improved on their previous record of most runs scored on the opening day of an overseas Test, which stood at 375/9 versus New Zealand in Wellington.

(Inputs from PTI)

