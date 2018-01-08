South Africa v/s India: Wriddhiman Saha creates history, breaks MS Dhoni's record

Indian wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha surpassed 10 catches in the first Test against South Africa. The 33-year-old from Bengal broke MS Dhoni's record of 9 victims behind the wicket. Saha took five catches in the first innings and repeated the same in the second on Monday. South Africa were bowled out for 130 in the second innings in the first session on the fourth day.

Saha's 10 dismissals in a Test is a new Indian record. Previously, Dhoni had nine victims (eight catches and one stumping) against his name, achieved against Australia in Melbourne in December 2014. It was his last Test. The next best for India is Nayan Mongia with eight, who did it on two occasions.

Also, Dhoni had eight dismissals in a Test in three contests, against Australia (2008), Bangladesh (2010) and West Indies (2011).

Saha, who made his Test debut against South Africa in Nagpur in 2010, is playing in his 32nd Test. He is India's number one wicketkeeper in the five-day format. The ongoing match in South Africa, is Saha's first in the "Rainbow Nation".

Most dismissals in a Test match for Indian wicketkeepers

10 - Wriddhiman Saha (Vs South Africa, January 2018)

9 - MS Dhoni (Vs Australia, December 2014)

8 - Nayan Mongia (Vs South Africa, December 1996), (Vs Pakistan, Kolkata 1999)

8 - Dhoni (Vs Australia, Perth 2008), (Vs Bangladesh, Dhaka 2010), (Vs West Indies, Mumbai 2011)

7 - Kiran More (Vs West Indies, Chennai 1988), (Vs England, Mumbai 1993)