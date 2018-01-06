SAvIND: 'Rohit Sharma is best nightwatchman': Twitter roasts batsman for falling cheaply

Rohit Sharma failed to make a mark as he was dismissed by Kagiso Rabada for 11 during Day 2 of the first Test between South Africa and India on Saturday.

After dismissing the hosts for 286 on the opening day, Virat Kohli and Co failed to take advantage by losing three quick wickets before close of play in Cape Town on Friday.

A lot was expected of overnight batsmen Rohit and Cheteshwar Pujara, but the former didn't live up to expectations as he was trapped plumb in front by Rabada.

Twitter wasn't pleased with the Mumbaikar's performance, especially since he was chosen ahead of his state-mate Ajinkya Rahane.

Here are some reactions

Surviving pace bowling for an hour. I think Rohit Sharma is the best night watchman India has produced in three decades. #IndvsSA — one tip one hand_ (@OneTipOneHand_) January 6, 2018

While Cheteshwar Pujara defence looks pure meditation, Rohit sharma's looks like that of a Night Watchman #IndvsSA — Hariom Kumar (@hkumar26) January 6, 2018

That's Test Cricket For You Mr.Rohit Sharma #SAvIND — Shanujan (@J_Shanujan) January 6, 2018

No worries Rohit Sharma.. you can always come back to India and hit another 200 on a flat lifeless pitch in a meaningless ODI and get the sheep to swoon all over you. #flatpitchbully #IndVsSA #IndiaVsSouthAfrica — Desi Inkog (@RajInkog) January 6, 2018

Karun was dropped immediately after his 300 that too against Bangla, The skipper said Can't forget Rahane's contributions over the period of time.But that doesn't apply for Rohit, what happened to overseas contribution of Rahane now? — Avinash Ranganath (@avi_ranganath) January 6, 2018

Playing Rohit Sharma in south Africa basis his perf agnst Sri Lanka is like selecting a CounterStrike player in National Army... #IndvsSA — Muhammad Ashraf (@ashrafrulz) January 6, 2018

Rohit's problem against incoming deliveries is just as big as Virat's struggle outside off. It's just that the stature of Rohit isn't as big as Virat in test cricket and thus nobody talks about it. #SAvIND #SittingDuck — Akshay VK18 Sharma (@akshaypasu) January 6, 2018

They say Test match is the real cricket. Unfortunately, Rohit Sharma's real talent is not compatible for test matches. — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) January 6, 2018

Well done Kohli...first destroy Rahane confidence and then play Rohit in tests...useless captain — Preeti Chopra (@preeti_chopra2) January 6, 2018

Surely Saha should have come in before Ashwin / though Ashwin could have come in before Rohit. #SAvIND — Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) January 6, 2018

Proteas seamer Dale Steyn grabbed his first Test wicket after an injury absence of 14 months as the hosts fought back against a fired-up India on an enthralling first day of cut-and-thrust cricket in the opening Test at Newlands on Friday.

Steyn took his career tally to 418 wickets, three behind South African record-holder Shaun Pollock, as India were reduced to 28 for three at the close having bowled out the hosts for 286 on a spicy wicket offering bounce and some sideways movement.

Steyn, who had missed the last 15 Tests with a career-threatening shoulder injury, caught and bowled dangerous opener Shikhar Dhawan for 16 with a quick delivery that proved he has lost none of his pace.

"Having him back after such a long time is special to a lot of us. He has been the spearhead of this attack for such a long time," Steyn's fellow opening bowler Vernon Philander said. "We wanted to get as close to 300 as possible, which I think is a lot of runs on this wicket."

India also lost Murali Vijay for one, caught by Dean Elgar at gully off Philander, while Morne Morkel claimed the wicket of visiting captain Virat Kohli, who played at a rising delivery outside off-stump and was caught by wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock for five.

South Africa won the toss and elected to bat, but were soon in trouble at 12 for three as India seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar (4-87) tore through the top order. Kumar took a wicket in each of his opening three overs as he snagged opener Elgar with the third ball of the day and then had Aiden Markram and Hashim Amla dismissed cheaply.

The home side threw a counter punch with half centuries from AB de Villiers (65) and captain Faf du Plessis (62) as they put on 114 for the fourth wicket. De Villiers reached his 50 off 55 deliveries before being bowled by Test debutant Jasprit Bumrah (1-73) after lunch, while Du Plessis flashed at a wide delivery from all-rounder Hardik Pandya (1-53).

South Africa’s tail wagged to a degree as they put on 144 for the last five wickets, with De Kock (43) particularly fluent until he was Kumar’s fourth victim, caught behind by wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha.

"We started really well but lost our way. We could have bowled better and gave away 25-30 extra runs," Kumar said. "I just wanted to bowl in good areas. We knew the wicket would not be slow and that there would be some lateral movement."

South Africa host India in three Tests this month with the next two to be played in Pretoria and Johannesburg.

