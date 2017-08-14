South Africa tour to take place early next year, assures BCCI CEO

The BCCI CEO Rahul Johri on Sunday confirmed that India will travel to South Africa for a full tour early next year.

With Sri Lanka scheduled to play a return tour to India in November-December, which is part of the ICC future tour program, there were some doubts over the Indian team's visit to South Africa. "The South Africa tour is on. There is some back and forth on dates, but it will be a full tour and that has been locked in," Johri told PTI. The 2017-18 is be a busy season for the Indian cricketers as Australia, New Zealand and Sri Lanka are set to visit the country for long series each.

Sri Lanka will take on India for the second time in 2017 when they pay a return visit for three Tests, five ODIs and a one-off T20I in November and December. Earlier, Sri Lanka were due to tour India from February end to the first week of April next year, but Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) requested the Indian Board to prepone the series as they are suppose to host the tri-nation Independence Cup during that period. As a result, India's tour to South Africa, which was planned around end of the year, became uncertain. Meanwhile, Johri ruled out any move for a women's IPL at the moment but said steps had been taken for their betterment.

"That (women's IPL) is for the BCCI general body and the office bearers to decide. We will implement whatever their decision. Last year we did create a separate vertical for women's cricket and we made Prof. Shetty in-charge for women's cricket. "It was a part of our internal re-organisation and enhanced focus on women's cricket, and the results are there for everyone to see," he said. On how the BCCI is following COA's diktat in implementing the Lodha reforms, Johri said, "I was powerless to stop those SGMs. I do attend and will attend SGMs only if they want me to otherwise not. "The office bearers and the board secretary run these things. My job is to facilitate what the COA asks and what the office bearers ask. At best, I am a link between the two," Johri signed off.