Sourav Ganguly confused Harbhajan Singh's daughter for a boy and later gave the most goofy excuse!

On Monday, Harbhajan Singh posted an adorable picture with his wife Geeta Basra and daughter Hinaya Heer Plaha at the Golden Temple.

To this Sourav Ganguly, Harbhajan’s first skipper, replied: “Beta bahut sundar hai bhajj..bahut pyar dena. (Your son is very beautiful Bhajji, give him a lot of love).”

Later realising his gaffe, he clarified:” Maf karna beti bahut sundoor hai..getting old bhajj . (I apologise. I meant your daughter is very beautiful. I am getting old.”

Of course, it could be a Bengali’s tongue of the slip, given Bongs tend to use a lot of gender-neutral terms. Whatever the reason, it’s nice to see the banter from our childhood cricketing heroes. Harbhajan was given a break in international cricket by Sourav Ganguly. Bhajji in subsequent years have credited Dada for being one of the most influential individual in his cricketing career.

@harbhajan_singh ..beta bahut sundar hai bhajj..bahut pyar dena — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) November 20, 2017