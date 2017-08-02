Shobhaa de brutally trolled after praying for women cricketers to not get 'ruined' like their male counterparts

That's one way to put your foot in your mouth.

Shobhaa De embroiled herself in a controversy of sorts after putting forth her rather comical views on cricket. The veteran columnist took to social media on Tuesday to share her concern for the Indian women's cricket team.

"Oh Lord! Please protect our amazing women cricketers from crass commercialisation and greed that has ruined most of our Boys in Blue," De wrote on Twitter.

Here's her tweet:

Oh Lord! Please protect our amazing women cricketers from crass commercialisation and greed that has ruined most of our Boys in Blue. — Shobhaa De (@DeShobhaa) August 1, 2017

Mithali Raj and Co have been the toast of the nation ever since they returned from England after an impressive ICC Women's World Cup 2017 campaign. Everyone, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has lauded the Women in Blue for their efforts in reaching the final.

Naturally, it's only fair that the players have been flooded with gifts, promotions and sponsorship opportunities since their return. India's women cricketers have long been in the shadow of their male counterparts, and it's about time they got their hard-earned due.

After all, they toil under the sun day in, day out just like the Men in Blue. And unlike Virat Kohli and Co, they don't receive massive pay cheques for their work. What's wrong then in making the most of what they're being offered now?

However, what's most ridiculous in De's comment is the idea that male cricketers in India have gotten ruined because of greed.

The Indian men's team is at the top of the rankings in almost every format of the game. They have worked very hard to get there. If they are offered exorbitant amounts of money for commercials, it's because they enjoy the love of the masses in the country. Them being rich and famous doesn't mean they're 'ruined' and not committed to their job. This thought seems even more silly when one realises we have (arguably) the most motivated captain ever at this point.

Similarly, if the Women in Blue grab hold of a bunch of advertisements today, it's because people want to see their faces. But that in no way implies that they will fall off the radar in time.

This point was driven home as De got mercilessly trolled for her views:

Why should the women not benefit from their stardom? — Tushar (@TusharG) August 1, 2017

You are right Mr @TusharG.Mr Sachin Tendulkar managed a commercial-professional life balance for so many years.Why not the women. — Rajinder Raina (@rraina1481) August 1, 2017

Thats below the belt madam. You can be appreciative of women without pulling the men down — Tanzeem Mohammed (@Tanzeem13) August 1, 2017

Our mens team is ranked higher than womwns team. We've won every trophy since last Nov except CT. Only thing which is ruined is her career — S (@UtdSoham) August 2, 2017

Feminism ka ek style hai. — Pakchikpak Raja (@LipuBhol) August 1, 2017

And let them be as non-commercial like our #media and journos like Shobhaa De who write never for money but for the love of literature — Prashant Sharma (@prashant__shrma) August 1, 2017

Oh Lord! Please protect out women cricketers from uselsss and workless page 3 columnists — Twittterly (@Twittterly) August 1, 2017

How do you say that why don't stop taking royalty for your books or you can give that royalty money to women cricket team . — Animesh Singh (@Animesh51421306) August 1, 2017

So if you earn in crores by way of your writing, it's the god's way. But if our boys get paid in crores by advertisers, it's sin! Wah re wah — RGP (@WCMD2020) August 1, 2017

Translation: Men can define their own success, but not women. No, we can't have women be both good at cricket and rich. — Ambrish K (@ambrishrk) August 1, 2017

Which boy is ruined Mam? If I remember right their last few years performance is better than ever. I heard even writers r now paid well — Amlan Mukherjee (@myamlan) August 1, 2017

Not fair At all madam..... Why should women not benefit from deals ? Our men cricketers have done very well. Can you pls mention specifics ? — Kedar (@apte_kedar) August 2, 2017

At least our amazing women cricket team is getting some recognition, love , money, that they deserved but we failed to give them. — Laboni das (@dlaboni22) August 2, 2017