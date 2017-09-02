Shikhar Dhawan set to miss 5th ODI and lone T20I, returns to India to be with ailing mother

The BCCI has decided not to name a replacement.

Shikhar Dhawan is all set to miss the fifth ODI in Sri Lanka on September 3 because his mother is ill. The batsman will be returning home to be with his ailing mother, the BCCI said in a statement.

The BCCI announced on Saturday that Dhawan’s mother is stable and recovering well at the moment. The selection committee has decided not to name a replacement for Dhawan, either for the fifth ODI or the T20I match, which is going to take place on 3rd and 6th September in Colombo.

A rampaging India will fancy their chances of completing a 5-0 whitewash of Sri Lanka when they face the beleaguered hosts in the fifth and final One-day International match here tomorrow.

The visitors already swept the Test series 3-0, and given their dominant run on this trip, would like to sweep the ODI series as well.

Sri Lanka are in danger of losing a second successive ODI series to India by a 5-0 margin. The last time these two sides played a bilateral series in November 2014, a depleted Lankan side lost 5-0 in India.

Their fortunes haven't changed much since and another loss would be a serious body blow for the hosts in what has been a traumatic summer of cricket. They have already foregone the opportunity to automatically qualify for the 2019 ODI World Cup by failing to win two matches in this series.

That 5-0 win in 2014-15 was India's last ODI series whitewash. Since they have beaten Zimbabwe 3-0 twice, as also beating them 5-0 in 2013.

Considering sterner opposition, India previously beat New Zealand and England 5-0 in 2010-11 and 2012-13 respectively, both series' wins coming at home.

Teams:

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Ajinkya Rahane, Kedar Jadhav, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur.

Sri Lanka: Upul Tharanga (capt), Lasith Malinga, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dilshan Munaweera, Lahiru Thirimanna, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis, Milinda Siriwardana, Malinda Pushpakumara, Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Vishwa Fernando.