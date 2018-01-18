SEE PICS | 'Tum jiyo hazaaron saal': Sachin Tendulkar wishes Vinod Kambli on birthday, shares nostalgic pictures

Sachin Tendulkar wished his former school and India teammate Vinod Kambli on his birthday. The former Indian cricketers were best friends during school days and rose to limelight together.

Sachin wrote, "Tum jiyo hazaaron saal aur saal ke din ho hazaar. Wishing you a very happy birthday." He also shared couple of pictures.

Tum jiyo hazaaron saal aur saal ke din ho hazaar. Wishing you a very happy birthday, @vinodkambli349. pic.twitter.com/wOLRyfpqck — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 18, 2018

Kambli’s comments on a TV channel that Tendulkar did not help him during troubled times, as many as eight years ago, had strained the relationship between two Mumbai cricketers who went on to represent India.

However, Tendulkar and Kambli seem to be getting back to old terms as they met last year in October and hugged each other, with the latter claiming that they want to tell the world, they are back.

Kambli, who played his last international for India against Sri Lanka in 2000, has now turned to coaching and credited Tendulkar for prodding him to take that step.

“And that is Sachin’s doing. Sachin knows how much I love cricket, so he said to me ‘why don’t you take up coaching’? He has shown me the path, I just have to walk on it. I am very grateful to him. So, I would say he has had a big hand in bringing me back on to the field. And I will not let down Sachin,” said Kambli.

Tendulkar and Kambli were both students of Mumbai’s best-known coaches - Ramakant Achrekar. Under his guidance, the duo had gone on to post a then record partnership of 664 in the Harris Shield Tournament in 1998.