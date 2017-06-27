SEE PICS: Dwayne Bravo plays host to MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and Team India

Men in Blue enjoyed the downtime before heading out to Antigua for the third ODI match against West Indies.
Dwayne Bravo may not be part of the current West Indies team, but he sure knows how to play host to his mates from Indian Premier League while they are on tour of the Caribbean side.
The cricketer-cum-singer-cum-DJ is close friends with MS Dhoni who was also his skipper when the all-rounder played for Chennai Super Kings. The friendship also extends to the current captain of Indian team Virat Kohli, openers Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan and Team India's batting coach Sanjay Bangar.
The Indian players were invited to Bravo's house after they defeated the Caribbean side by a massive margin of 105 runs in the second One Day International at Port of Spain on Sunday.
Bravo shared the images on Instagram. He captioned the image with his mother and MS Dhoni with daughter Ziva, "It was great to have my brother from another Mother at my house last night along with his beautiful daughter and my mom. (sic)"
Talking about 'the chill night' with Team India, Bravo posted another image with Men in Blue enjoying their time out.
Bravo posted next image with Indian speedster Bhuvneshwar Kumar and in the caption pointed out that the duo has won the purple cup in IPL. He wrote, "The only two players in the history of ipl to won purple Cap 2 times ."
Team India are set to play the third ODI in five-match series on Friday, June 30.