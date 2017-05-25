SEE PICS: Dhoni, Kohli and Co enjoy Sachin's movie before leaving for Champions Trophy

The Indian cricket team attended the premier of 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' and couldn't stop praising it!

Top cricketers gathered on Wednesday for a special screening of the upcoming biographical film on cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh looked excited when they arrived for the screening of "Sachin: A Billion Dreams" that started post 4.30 PM. Team India captain Kohli was accompanied by actress Anushka Sharma.

Besides the three cricket superstars, the others who came to attend the screening included Ajinkya Rahane, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Kedar Jadhav, Shikhar Dhawan, Umesh Yadav and Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, among others. Tendulkar, 44, was also present at the screening with his wife Anjali.

The cricketers and other sporting legends took to social media to share their experience of being at the screening and watching the movie.

At the masters premiere a billion dreams all the best @sachin_rt https://t.co/gFiikQDW8C — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 24, 2017

Congrats paaji!Had goosebumps watchin your movie.U always inspire me n ur movie will nw inspire billions! @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/Efky1ML8hI — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) May 24, 2017

If you have only known @sachin_rt from a distance, you will enjoy how close you get to him. #SachinABillionDreams — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 24, 2017

Just back from the premiere of #SachinABillionDreams. Just see it. pic.twitter.com/QqTGDMd1ff — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 24, 2017

Congrats @sachin_rt on a wonderful Film.Thoroughly enjoyed it SachI am sure everyone will love watching it & get inspired #SachinPremiere — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) May 24, 2017

Hey @sachin_rt, I'm in London for the cricket committee so won't make it for @SachinTheFilm premiere. (1/2) — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) May 24, 2017

Best wishes! I am sure the team & everyone will enjoy it. (2/2) — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) May 24, 2017

Legend,God of all sports #SachinABillionDreams Can't wait to see his story.Biopic should tax free in all over india All the best @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/7Y5lLvEvC2 — Babita Phogat (@BabitaPhogat) May 23, 2017

All the best @sachin_rt @SachinTheFilm hope the premiere goes well. Time for sachin on the big screen. pic.twitter.com/BARFYA5qF9 — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) May 24, 2017

Revived some inexplicable memories today! Attended the premier of Sachin A Billion Dreams, it's a great story by the great man @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/8v0ic0cI5z — Bhuvneshwar Kumar (@BhuviOfficial) May 24, 2017

Everyone Mumbaikar's, Every Indian, Every Cricketer's dream.. @sachin_rt @SachinTheFilm A BILLION Dreams! A truly inspiring movie. Cont..... — ajinkyarahane88 (@ajinkyarahane88) May 24, 2017

thank you Sachin Sir for inspiring everyone Indian @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/HvrLHwh0Qz — ajinkyarahane88 (@ajinkyarahane88) May 24, 2017

Virat and Anushka Sharma arrive at the #SachinABiliionDreams premiere together pic.twitter.com/hNgxtonY7I — dna After Hrs (@dnaAfterHrs) May 24, 2017

#MSD came to the #SachinABiliionDreams dressed better than he did at the #Dhoni premiere pic.twitter.com/zUNt6PBkx9 — dna After Hrs (@dnaAfterHrs) May 24, 2017

Earlier this month, Tendulkar had organised a special screening of the film for armed forces personnel.

"Sachin: A Billion Dreams" is based on the sports icon's professional and personal life. Directed by James Erskine, the docu feature film is all set to release this Friday. It is produced by Ravi Bhagchandka and Carnival Motion Pictures under the banner 200 NotOut Productions. The film has already been declared tax-free in Kerala, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Odisha.

