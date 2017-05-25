Essel Group 90 years
Sachin: A Billion Dreams, cricket, Web Exclusive, sachin tendulkar, virat kohli, yuvraj singh, ajinkya rahane, bhuvneshwar kumar

SEE PICS: Dhoni, Kohli and Co enjoy Sachin's movie before leaving for Champions Trophy

Sachin Tendulkar poses with the Indian cricket team before a screening of his upcoming movie on Wednesday (PTI)
alt DNA Web Team | Thu, 25 May 2017-12:23pm , Mumbai , DNA webdesk

The Indian cricket team attended the premier of 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' and couldn't stop praising it!

Top cricketers gathered on Wednesday for a special screening of the upcoming biographical film on cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh looked excited when they arrived for the screening of "Sachin: A Billion Dreams" that started post 4.30 PM. Team India captain Kohli was accompanied by actress Anushka Sharma.

Besides the three cricket superstars, the others who came to attend the screening included Ajinkya Rahane, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Kedar Jadhav, Shikhar Dhawan, Umesh Yadav and Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, among others. Tendulkar, 44, was also present at the screening with his wife Anjali.

The cricketers and other sporting legends took to social media to share their experience of being at the screening and watching the movie.

Earlier this month, Tendulkar had organised a special screening of the film for armed forces personnel.

"Sachin: A Billion Dreams" is based on the sports icon's professional and personal life. Directed by James Erskine, the docu feature film is all set to release this Friday. It is produced by Ravi Bhagchandka and Carnival Motion Pictures under the banner 200 NotOut Productions. The film has already been declared tax-free in Kerala, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Odisha.

(Inputs from PTI)

alt
DNA Web Team

 
Comments
 

Also Read