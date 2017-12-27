SEE PICS | Class act: Anil Kumble turns up for Virat Kohli's reception despite bitter fallout

One of the highlights of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's star-studded reception on Tuesday was the presence of Anil Kumble.

The legendary leg-spinner was ousted as the head coach of the Indian cricket team after the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 due to differences with captain Kohli. Thus, it was a pleasant surprise for everyone as Kumble made an entry with his wife Chethana Ramatheertha to congratulate the newlyweds.

Kohli and Anushka hosted a glamorous party at The St. Regis hotel in Mumbai for friends from their respective fraternities. This was the second reception the duo hosted, with the first one taking place in Delhi last week.

Kumble was one of the first guests to arrive and looked dapper in a bandhgala suit.

Here are pictures of him from the reception

Anil Kumble arrived ! Hamayya All is well #VirushkaReception pic.twitter.com/770MeulkfV — ρяανєєи яє∂∂у (@SportyPraveen) December 26, 2017

Despite the rather ugly fallout between Kumble and Kohli, the former lent his support to Team India as it embarks upon the all-important tour of South Africa.

"I’m confident that the team which we have will certainly go on to create history in South Africa and then beyond. That’s the confidence I have," Kumble was quoted as saying by The Times of India recently.

The three-match Test series between India and South Africa kicks-off on January 5 in Cape Town.

Kumble even went ahead and praised Kohli for what he and his team have achieved: "I’m sure the team under Virat certainly has the capabilities to achieve that and continue all the good work they have been doing."

The 47-year-old, however, did didn't shy away from adding that coaches in cricket “don’t have too much to say or too much to do”, implying clearly that the captain is the boss.

“But nonetheless this is an excellent recognition of all the good work that the team did over the past one year and they have continued with their winning ways,” said Kumble, who was replaced as head coach of Team India by Ravi Shastri. “This wouldn’t have happened without the support group, all the support team that I had over the past year has been exceptional. So thanks to them, thanks to the members of the team.”