Awwdorable!!! Sachin Tendulkar shares throwback photo with Sara and Arjun on World Children's Day

Sachin Tendulkar, on the occasion of Children's Day, shared a cute throwback photo along with his two children Sara and Arjun.

Sachin, Sara and Ajun are seen smiling away in the photo. Posting the picture on social media, Sachin wrote, "They grow up so fast, but they will always be our babies. #HappyChildrensDay to my beautiful kids, Sara and Arjun. Happy #WorldChildrensDay everyone."

Sachin Tendulkar got married to Anjali in 1995 and the couple had a girl, Sara in 1997. Arjun was born in 1999.

As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Sachin Tendulkar is part of World Children's Day celebration. On Monday, 22 special child athletes aged 13-18 years-old will take over the cricket field and play with the legendary cricketer and UNICEF Deputy Executive Director Justin Forsyth.

At the event, 14 year old Raseel Arora will also unveil a unique idea ‘cricket scoreboard’ idea that recognizes girls’ achievements in India.