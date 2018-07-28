See pic: ‘Me and my dragon,’ Dinesh Karthik’s adorable instagram post for wife Dipika Pallikal

The last time Dinesh Karthik played a Test in England was back in 2007. He opened with Wasim Jaffer, under the leadership of Rahul Dravid and that was also the last instance when India won a Test series on the English soils.

It was a three-Test series, which India won 1-0, courtesy of their win in the second Test at Trent Bridge, and co-incidentally, it was Karthik who finished on the top of the runs table for India with 263 runs.

Karthik, unfortunately, went on to play only seven more Tests post England tour and because he failed throughout those matches, he was axed from the Test side.

It took him eight long years to make a comeback in the red-ball game for India. He replaced injured Wriddhiman Saha in the one-off Test in Bengaluru against Afghanistan in June. Since Saha has not recovered yet and is expected to undergo a surgery, Karthik will be India’s first-choice wicketkeeper in the five-Test series against England, starting Wednesday.

The 33-year-old has experienced massive ups and downs in his life – both career and personal life-wise. Ever since he married India’s ace squash player Dipika Pallikal, Karthik has never looked happier.

Now that he has once again made his way into the Indian team, across formats, Karthik probably has no more complaints.

While Dipika and Karthik are not a very popular celebrity couple among fans, like Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma or MS Dhoni-Sakshi, they certainly are one of the most adorable couples in the industry.

Just after the One-Day International (ODI) series had ended, Karthik and Dipika took a quick vacation in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Me and my Dragon.. A post shared by Dinesh Karthik (@dk00019) on Jul 21, 2018 at 3:33am PDT

Karthik a few days back posted another picture of the two with a caption, “Me and my dragon.” Cute, isn’t it?