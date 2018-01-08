Trending#

Sara Tendulkar's stalker chased her, threatened to kidnap

ANI

             

       
  Monday 8 January 2018 15:59 IST
 

   
  


   
  
   
   

   
Debkumar Maity, who was arrested from West Bengal for allegedly harassing Sara Tendulkar, was sent to the police custody till January 11 by the Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate's Court, on Monday.

 
The accused allegedly told Sachin Tendulkar's personal assistant that he wanted to marry Sara.

 
  
 
"A person called up Sachin's personal assistant and told him that he wanted to marry his daughter. He also said he even chased the girl. He also threatened to kidnap her if her family dared to marry her with someone else,' said Preeti Jagtap, Public Prosecutor.

 
The police arrested the accused form West Bengal and seized his mobile phone.

 
  
 
A case has been registered against him under section 354 D, 509 and 507 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 67 of Information Technology Act.

 
While the Mumbai police booked him for stalking, molestation and criminal intimidation, Maity's parents claimed he was mentally unstable.

 
  
 
The police informed that during interrogation the man admitted to calling her and also showed them a tattoo bearing Sara’s name on his arm.

 
 

    
   
