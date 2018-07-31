Sakshi Dhoni trolled for her dress, fans shut down haters on Instagram

It seems cricketer's wives are an easy target for social media trolls these days. Time and again they been have subjected to unwanted attention and criticism for their dress, looks or other things.

MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi Dhoni was the latest to be targetted by these online trolls. Sakshi Dhoni, who is very active on social media, recently attended a friend’s sangeet function and posted some pictures of the function. Some social media tried to troll her for dressing 'inappropriately'.

Sample these comments:

“It Doesn’t Suit You...You are Very Respected.’’ said one comment.

"How Dhoni ji @mahi7781 is allowing such like dress to @sakshisingh_r ..bcoz hes a gentle ,perfect man ,his wife also needs to be perfect like him,,all other ladies may show up like that..but it doesn’t suits you Sakshi mam..you are very respected..you are highly honoured you are not like other woman..you deserve respect..bcoz all those cheap are commenting craps that’s not needed right.other than that you are truly beautiful."

“Don’t spoil Dhoni’s name.”

"We respect msd but can’t respect Mrs Dhoni in ths snap..... Feeling very bad"

However, trolling backfired as Sakshi and MS Dhoni's fans hit back at these comments and showered Sakshi with love.

Here are some of comments:

"nice dress......dress is not decide a persons character....log to kahenge"

"I am still thinking what’s the problem in this pic? Is there narrow minded people or something else?"

"absolutely a stunning photo there's nothing wrong"

This is not the first time that a celebrity has been targetted by trolls online. From actors like Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Parineeti Chopra, Taapsee Pannu to wives of cricketers Irfan Pathan and Mohammad Shami — several celebs have been targetted by the haters online. But fans of Sakshi Dhoni truly showed how to shut trolls in the best way.