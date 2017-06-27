Ravi Shastri applies for position of India cricket coach

Ravi Shastri is said to have expressed interest for the role as coach of the Indian cricket team, reports say.

Shastri, who served as the team director when India had a successful home series against the visiting South African squad, as well as a run in T20 cricket, that saw the men in blue reach the semifinals of the World T20 in 2016, had originally applied to extend his term with the Indian team.

However, the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) appointed by the BCCI comprising of Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman choseAnil Kumble over Shastri.

Kumble was head coach of the Indian squad until the recently concluded ICC Champions Trophy, but a fallout with cricket captain Virat Kohli saw Kumble resign before India embarked for five ODIs and a T20 in the Caribbean.