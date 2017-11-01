Ranji Trophy: Suresh Raina fails with the bat; Uttar Pradesh 270/8 against Delhi

Suresh Raina failed with the bat yet again as Delhi put up an impressive bowling effort on a helpful track to restrict Uttar Pradesh to 270 for eight on Day 1 of the Group A Ranji Trophy here today.

On a pitch having prominent patches of green, Delhi captain and pace spearhead Ishant Sharma had little hesitation in putting the opposition in.

The UP batting, which has failed miserably so far in the tournament, was again found wanting against the moving ball.

The lone bright spot in the batting department was the 111-run stand between Mohammad Saif (83) and Akshdeep Nath (59), helping their team rebuild the innings after openers Shivam Chaudhary (24) and Almas Shaukat (5) departed to make it 41 for two.

Saif, unfortunately was retired hurt on 64 after being hit on the hand while negotiating a rising ball off Ishant.

Though he did return to make another 19 runs, his forced absence due to the incident allowed Delhi to comeback and take flurry of wickets.

Nath was was dismissed by Ishant in the over after Saif got retired hurt. Saif returned to the centre and smashed a six and two fours off Milind Kumar before being run out.

A lot was expected from UP skipper Raina (10) but he perished cheaply again after being bowled off a quicker ball by offie Milind.

The low bounce of the delivery seemed to surprise Raina, who fell in his attempt to cut the ball. Raina is yet to fire in the tournament so far, having failed in five innings.

That was another body blow to UP, who found themselves ? at 208 for six from a promising 157 for two.

Delhi pacers revelled in getting movement off the pitch with all their dismissal being caught behind by the wicket- keeper or in the slip cordon.

Ishant bowled well again, picking up two wickets and so did India A regular Navdeep Saini. The other pacer who got a wicket was left-arm seamer Kulwant Khejroliya.

Part-time off-break bowler Milind Kumar and left-arm spinner Manan Sharma also got a wicket apiece.

Upendra Yadav (48 batting) and Israr Azim (6 batting) frustrated Delhi towards the end and took the score past 250- run mark.