Preparing turner against Afghanistan could be dangerous: Sourav Ganguly warns Team India of Rashid Khan threat

Sourav Ganguly believes Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan could play a vital role in the upcoming one-off Test against India. The former India captain hailed the 19-year-old for his brilliant performnace for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the just-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018.

"Rashid's a really good spinner. In fact, when Indian play Afghanistan in the Test match at home they will have a problem in deciding on the kind of pitch they would like to play on. Traditionally, Indians tend to prepare turners but with Afghanistan having Rashid and Mujeeb Ur Rahman it could prove to be a dangerous ploy," Ganguly told a Bengali daily.

On Sunday, SRH skipper Kane Williamson, too, heaped lavish praise on Rashid. The New Zealander stated that the Afghan is right up there with top spinners in world cricket. With 21 wickets in 17 matches at an average of 21.8, the 19-year-old emerged as the second-highest wicket-taker behind Australia's Andrew Tye (24) in the just-concluded IPL.

The leg-spinner is set to feature in Afghanistan's historic Test debut against India in Bengaluru next month. "He's a world class player. We have seen that in this format but it's great that he's going to play some Test cricket. It is a challenge for anyone but an enjoyable challenge because he's up there with the top spinners in the game," Williamson said after his side lost IPL title clash to Chennai Super Kings.

Williamson is looking forward to bat against Rashid in international cricket and termed the leg-break bowler a complete package. "It's always a pleasure to face him at the nets and against him as well in the near future. A very very good bowler but like you said, if the wicket's responding, like any spinner that offers him a bit more. But, fantastic bowler. The full package Rashid is, it is great to have him in the side and he had a brilliant year," he added.