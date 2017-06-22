Perform or perish: BCCI's curt message to Virat Kohli after Anil Kumble fiasco

After using his veto power to oust a legend like Kumble, Kohli will not receive much mercy if the team fails to deliver the goods in the near future.

Anil Kumble's resignation as head coach of the Indian cricket team has shocked one and all. The legendary leg-spinner took the decision after being informed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that skipper Virat Kohli had reservations about his style of functioning.

Kumble said that although the BCCI had, several times, attempted to resolve the misunderstandings between him and the captain, it was apparent that the partnership was untenable, and therefore, he had decided to move on. However, Kohli, before India's opening encounter at the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 against Pakistan rejected the reports of him having rift with the head coach, saying they were mere speculations which have been created by the people.

Now that Kumble has finally stepped away, opinion is divided on the entire issue. While the senior pro has received plenty of support after his unceremonious exit, Kohli too has been given the benefit of the doubt by many. Having said that, one thing is for certain, Kohli will now have to make sure that the team's performance on the field is top-notch. After using his veto power to oust a legend like Kumble, Kohli will not receive much mercy if the team fails to deliver the goods in the near future.

"It has been given to understand that Kohli eventually had the veto power on the coach issue which pushed Kumble out of the team. Now that he has his way, he has to deliver as captain. Otherwise, he had it," a BCCI official was quoted as saying in a report in The Times of India.

Kumble was appointed the coach in June 2016 for a one-year term by the Cricket Advisory Committee and was instantly successful. Under him, India won Test series against West Indies, New Zealand, England, Bangladesh and Australia.

Meanwhile, the BCCI has now deputed its general manager, Dr MV Sridhar to supervise the team management for the West Indies tour. Meanwhile, Sanjay Bangar and R Sridhar, will continue to remain the Batting Coach and the Fielding Coach, respectively.