PCB chief Najam Sethi honours Shaharyar Khan for his contribution to Pakistan cricket

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi has lauded his predecessor Shaharyar Mohammad Khan for his contribution to cricket development in the country, as the PCB hosted a farewell in his honour at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday evening.

During the ceremony, Sethi and other PCB office bearers welcomed Shaharyar and gave him a standing ovation. Sethi then threw light on Shaharyar's illustrious career and also highlighted his personal experience of working with Shahryar. He further recalled how the duo worked together to bring forward the soft image of the country's cricket, the Dawn reported.

Shaharyar expressed his gratitude to Sethi and the PCB senior management for their support, while also expressing hope to see Sethi bringing back international cricket back to the country. Heaping praise on his successor, Shaharyar credited Sethi for successful staging the first two editions of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), including hosting the finals of the second season in Lahore.

The 83-year-old, in his speech, further lauded the coaching staff as well as the selection committee for their contribution in guiding the national side to lift the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy. Khan completed his three-year tenure as PCB chief on August 4.