'Past is past, MS Dhoni can't play till he wants,' Gautam Gambhir puts Mahi on the hot seat

Gautam Gambhir and Mahendra Singh Dhoni's names will forever be etched together in fans' memories for steering India to victory in the final of the 2011 ICC World Cup.

The duo, however, have shared a rocky personal equation over the years. With Dhoni leading Team India during the better part of Gambhir's career, there were several instances of reports emerging of tension between Captain Cool and the fiery lad from Delhi.

Now it's hard to say if Gambhir was being personal, but the former India opener didn't hold back while giving his take on MSD's standing in the current set-up of the Indian cricket team. Gambhir believes Dhoni 'can't keep playing' in the Indian team till whenever he wants to.

"The only way he can survive till 2019 World Cup is by keep on performing. That should be the criteria for everyone, irrespective of whether he is Dhoni or someone else," the Delhi cricketer was quoted by ESPNCricinfo. "Okay, you have done something in the past but that's passed. You can't keep playing till you want to."

Gambhir also expressed regret at Dinesh Karthik's omission from the Virat Kohli-led Indian team. "At the same time I believe someone like Dinesh Karthik has been a massive loss for us because whenever he got an opportunity, he did well. He could have been your backup wicket-keeping option as well, " he said.

Gambhir also dismissed the notion that Yuvraj Singh was rested for the limited-overs leg of India's on-going tour to Sri Lanka. He believes Yuvi was deliberately left out, but hopes the stylish left-hander is in the scheme of things for the 2019 ICC World Cup.

"I don't think 'rest' is the right word because he (Yuvraj) hasn't played any cricket for quite a while and he would be wanting to play. If you want to see him at the World Cup, he should be given the maximum opportunity. Because, someone like Yuvraj, you want him in that flow, you want him in that rhythm. You can't have someone like him playing in one series and resting thereafter."

"So, I feel that it's difficult now for Yuvraj to make a comeback. Hopefully, he does because he is one of the greats of the game.