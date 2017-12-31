Party-Hats On: Yuvraj Singh parties with Sachin Tendulkar, Ajit Agarkar ahead of New Year

2017 is leaving us and 2018 is almost here. It is the time of the year when everyone is busy celebrating.

Cricketer Yuvraj Singh joined legend Sachin Tendulkar and former Team India bowler Ajit Agarkar for some celebrations recently. Yuvraj, Sachin and Ajit all look quite in the party mode with all three donning party-hats for the ocassion. While Yuvraj was in a red party hat, it is Tendulkar’s glittering silver hat with fake dreads that grabbed all the attention.

Yuvi posted the picture on Instagram post and wrote, “Thanks @sachintendulkar for the lovely night was great fun #monster Agarkar.”

The trio were earlier seen together at cricket captain Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s wedding reception held at the Astor Ballroom of St Regis Hotel in Lower Parel.

Yuvraj, Tendulkar and Agarkar have represented India together on a number of occasions. The last time the three players played together for India was against England at the Oval back in 2007.