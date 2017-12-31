Trending#

Mumbai Fire

TTV Dhinakaran

Kulbhushan Jadhav

Winter Session of Parliament

Bigg Boss 11

  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket
 

  
  

  
  
  
  








Party-Hats On: Yuvraj Singh parties with Sachin Tendulkar, Ajit Agarkar ahead of New Year

Yuvraj Singh with Sachin Tendulkar and Ajit Agarkar


 , Instagram



   

   

   
   

    





   


 
  
   
   

  
Share

   
    
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
  
   
   
   

   
  

    
Written By

    
  
      

  
  Sunday 31 December 2017 16:16 IST
 

   
   
   


Must read



        
  
  
          
  
  
  
  
  
  
  


   


   
  
   
   

   
2017 is leaving us and 2018 is almost here. It is the time of the year when everyone is busy celebrating.

 
Cricketer Yuvraj Singh joined legend Sachin Tendulkar and former Team India bowler Ajit Agarkar for some celebrations recently. Yuvraj, Sachin and Ajit all look quite in the party mode with all three donning party-hats for the ocassion. While Yuvraj was in a red party hat, it is Tendulkar’s glittering silver hat with fake dreads that grabbed all the attention.

 
Yuvi posted the picture on Instagram post and wrote, “Thanks @sachintendulkar for the lovely night was great fun #monster Agarkar.”

        
  
  
          
  
  
  
  
  
  


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Thanks @sachintendulkar for the lovely night was great fun ‘#monster Agarkar 

 
A post shared by  Yuvraj Singh (@yuvisofficial) on 

 
 
 
The trio were earlier seen together at cricket captain Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s wedding reception held at the Astor Ballroom of St Regis Hotel in Lower Parel.

 
Yuvraj, Tendulkar and Agarkar have represented India together on a number of occasions. The last time the three players played together for India was against England at the Oval back in 2007. 

 
 

    
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   

  
   


  
Join the discussion










   
 

   

        
  
  
          

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  
  
  
  
  
  

   
   

   




       




Next story








 




 




 

    













Next Story