Pakistan skipper Sana Mir gives fiery response to criticism post dismal WWC show

Pakistan women's cricket team captain Sana Mir, who has been under criticism following team's dismal performance in the recently concluded ICC Women's World Cup, has said that she doesn't "intend to continue" under the current circumstances. Pakistan coach Sabih Azhar, in a report, had described Mir as "self-centered, egotistical and being wrapped up in oneself" during the course of the prestigious quadrennial event where the team could not manage even a single win.

Azhar also claimed that newcomers were discouraged in the team's set-up, and that 25-year-old Kainat Imtiaz was dropped from the playing XI against West Indies without his knowledge. Also the selection of fast bowler Diana Baig, who picked up seven wickets in five matches, turned out to be a bone of contention between Mir and Azhar.

Responding to his criticism, Mir on her Facebook page wrote: "My coordination with the coach suffered when I insisted on playing Diana Baig, who was in absolutely great form. That was our major disagreement. Diana is talented and was in great form in the WWC 2017."

"My fight was to play a youngster in the team who is ready for international cricket. I don't regret it. Moreover, we suffered defeats in this World Cup as spinners with the new ball penetrated our top order consistently in each game, especially left-arm spinners. We are also still short of players who can perform under pressure," ESPNcricinfo quoted her as saying.

Mir said that she would have preferred not to have had this conversation through the media but since a confidential report by the coach and comments by GM Women Wing and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have been making headlines, she feels 'obliged' to give a short response to clarify some issues from her point of view.

"I want to make it clear I don't intend to continue in the future with the current set-up of the Women's Wing in any capacity. I would still be sharing a detailed report with all of you to improve women's cricket once I get back by the end of August," she insisted.

Mir, who made her international debut in 2005, was appointed captain in 2009 and has led Pakistan to 26 wins each in 76 ODIs and 65 T20Is. However, Pakistan's dismal performance at the global tournament held in England is to cost huge as she is likely to lose her captaincy as well as her place in the team.

It is believed that Sana Mir all-rounder Bismah Maroof will be handed over the captaincy. 25-year-old Bismah is Pakistan's second-most experienced player in ODIs after Sana. Bismah, the middle order batsman, was ruled out of the prestigious event after she suffered a hand injury in Pakistan's match against England early in the tournament. She was replaced by in the squad by all-rounder Iram Javed.