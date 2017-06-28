Pakistan's Champions Trophy hero Fakhar Zaman reveals how MS Dhoni's behaviour 'disappointed' him

Pakistan's victory over India in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final was largely due to the century scored by their opener Fakhar Zaman. The left-hander, who got lucky early on in his innings after he was caught behind off a no-ball by Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah, went on to play a match-winning innings and lead his team to a dominating win over their arch rivals.

In a recent interview, the explosive batsman revealed how his knock was an arduous task, with some of his opponents trying to sledge him while he was batting. “When I was batting well, Kohli and others were saying things to me. So when I got to a hundred, I thought they would ignore it," PakPassion.net reported Fakhar as saying.

The 27-year-old was, however, pleasantly surprised to see the Indian captain applaud when he reached his milestone. "But when I looked at Kohli, I saw that he was looking down but graciously clapping for me," he said.

Fakhar, though, was surprised to see no such reaction from former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. With the veteran being a wicket-keeper, and a legend of the game, it must've been natural for the Pakistani batsman to have a glance at him. "I was a little disappointed by MS Dhoni as he did not show much reaction after my hundred," he said.

Fakhar also spoke about his feelings when he edged one from Bumrah to Dhoni behind the stumps. " When I was caught behind, my heart sank. I was stunned and slowly started making my way back to the dressing room with all my hopes and dreams crushed.

"I kept thinking how could I lose my wicket here, I was supposed to score big, not get out on three. When the umpires stopped me, it was like a new hope. It felt like a new life. I thought to myself if this is a no-ball then today is surely my day."