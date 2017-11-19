Pakistan's Ahmed Shehzad to consult psychologist to regain batting form

Shehzad, who made his ODI debut for Pakistan in 2009, started well in his career but the right-handed batsman has been struggling with form since the past few years.

He is going to consult a British psychologist Dr Taimoor after finishing National T20 Cup, reports the Express Tribune. Shehzad, who made his ODI debut for Pakistan in 2009, started well in his career but the right-handed batsman has been struggling with form since the past few years.

He also failed to display a promising show in the recently concluded Sri Lanka series in UAE and thus was replaced by left-handed batsman Imamul Haq in the ODI series. It was also reported that Shehzad's poor performance in 2016 World T20I led to a PCB committee suggesting a ban on him.

Seeing Shehzad's dip in form, Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur advised him to consult a psychologist to regain the disappearing boost. Shehzad suffered a fractured skull after being hit by a Corey Anderson bouncer in a dramatic dismissal on the second day of a cricket test against New Zealand in Abu Dhabi.

