Pakistan cricketer Zubair Ahmed dies after being hit on the head by a bouncer

The game of cricket was struck by another tragedy when Pakistani batsman Zubir Ahmed died recently after being hit on his head by a bouncer during a match in Mardan. The incident happened on Pakistan's Independence Day - August 14. Ahmed had played four List A matches and represented the T20 team Quetta Bears.

The news was confirmed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) via a tweet on Wednesday. "Tragic death of Zubair Ahmed is another reminder that safety gear i.e. helmet must be worn at all times. Our sympathies with Zubair’s family,” read the tweet.

Here's PCB's post:

Tragic death of Zubair Ahmed is another reminder that safety gear i.e. helmet must be worn at all times. Our sympathies with Zubair's family pic.twitter.com/ZNmWDYaT5w — PCB Official (@TheRealPCB) August 16, 2017

This tragic news comes close on the heels of an incident that occurred at the Sydney Cricket Ground, where Australia's David Warner was struck on his neck by a bouncer from Josh Hazlewood during an intra-squad practice match.

A focus on player safety has been heightened since the tragic death of Australian batsman Phillip Hughes.

Hughes, who played 26 Tests, died from bleeding on the brain in November 2014 after being hit on the base of the skull by a rising ball at the Sydney Cricket Ground during a domestic match.