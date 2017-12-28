New Zealand v/s West Indies: Kieron Pollard out of T20s for 'personal reasons'

Trending#

Written By

              
PTI

             

       
  Thursday 28 December 2017 14:43 IST
 

   
   
   


The West Indies have suffered a further setback on their New Zealand tour on Thursday with team officials confirming premier all-rounder Kieron Pollard had pulled out of the Twenty20 matches for "personal reasons".

 
It is the second change for the tourists, who have already had to replace the injured Ronsford Beaton. The West Indies have yet to win a match in New Zealand, having lost both Tests inside four days and been comprehensively outplayed in the three one-day internationals.

 
"Left-handed batsman Shimron Hetmyer will replace all- rounder Kieron Pollard, who is unavailable due to personal reasons," Cricket West Indies said in a statement. "Left-arm fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell will replace pacer Ronsford Beaton, who has been forced to return home with a side strain."

 
However, despite New Zealand dominating the Tests and ODIs, coach Mike Hesson expected the West Indies to provide tough opposition in the Twenty20s, the format in which they are world champions.

 
"They're certainly an exciting batting line-up, some middle order players who've obviously done pretty well in the IPL and the likes of (Samuel) Badree coming to the T20 gives plenty of experience in that bowling group," Hesson said. "They're certainly a challenge for us."

 
Tim Southee will captain the New Zealand side in place of Kane Williamson who is being rested for the first game of the three-match series on Friday.

 
 

    
   
