MS Dhoni to Shreyas Iyer: Avoid reading newspapers and stay away from social media

Shyreas Iyer has revealed that MS Dhoni had advised him to avoid reading newspapers and stay away from social media when the former made his India debut in 2017.

The Mumbai cricketer met Dhoni personally for the first time in the dressing room when he was called for the Twenty20 International (T20I) against New Zealand last year. Iyer also made his debut in the same series.

Speaking at the season one finale of 'Open House with Renil' talk-show on Zoom, Iyer said, “After I joined the Indian cricket team, MS Dhoni advised me that I need to avoid reading the newspapers and should try to stay away from social media as much as possible.

Social media has become a big part of our lives and I try to manage it well but it's the criticism that motivates me and keeps me going,” the 23-year-old added.

When Dhoni made his India debut, Iyer was around 10 years old and ever since then he has looked up to Dhoni as a role model.

When Gautam Gambhir stepped down from Delhi Daredevils’ captaincy in the middle of IPL 2018, Iyer was made given the charge and that gifted him an opportunity to relish his dream of standing next to Chennai Super Kings Captain Dhoni at the toss.

Iyer had posted a picture of the two at the toss, captined, “I was just 10 years old when Mahi bhai made his debut for Team India. Have always looked up to him as a leader and as a player. Standing beside him for the toss the other night in Pune was unreal. Tonight is another such night. Wish us the best and come support us at Kotla."