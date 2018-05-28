Trending#

Modi govt@4

Sterlite protests

IPL 2018

Nipah virus

Narendra Modi

  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket

MS Dhoni to retire? Rumour of CSK captain announcing 'retirement' after IPL 2018 final sends fans in frenzy

MS Dhoni

, AFP

Share

Written By

Updated: May 28, 2018, 08:04 PM IST

One has to start to expect the unexpected from MS Dhoni. The former India and current CSK skipper has never failed to surprise people. He left India's captaincy, retired from playing test cricket at the top of his game. 

MS Dhoni has also surprised many with his great form in IPL 2018 scoring 455 runs in 15 matches this season with a strike rate above 150. He played some match-winning knocks for his side this season. He smashed 30 sixes this season. 

That's why the rumour that MS Dhoni was going to retire after IPL 2018 match gained so much traction. The rumours of MS Dhoni calling it a day started circulating on social media just before the IPL 2018 final between CSK and SRH.

Afterall, he loves to say goodbye when he is at the top.

Fans on twitter went crazy as these rumours spread that Dhoni was going to make an important annoucement after the match. 

Surely, only Dhoni knows what is going on in his head. But this frenzy certainly proved that fans are not ready for his to say goodbye. 

Reactions



Next story

Next Story