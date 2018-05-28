MS Dhoni to retire? Rumour of CSK captain announcing 'retirement' after IPL 2018 final sends fans in frenzy

One has to start to expect the unexpected from MS Dhoni. The former India and current CSK skipper has never failed to surprise people. He left India's captaincy, retired from playing test cricket at the top of his game.

MS Dhoni has also surprised many with his great form in IPL 2018 scoring 455 runs in 15 matches this season with a strike rate above 150. He played some match-winning knocks for his side this season. He smashed 30 sixes this season.

That's why the rumour that MS Dhoni was going to retire after IPL 2018 match gained so much traction. The rumours of MS Dhoni calling it a day started circulating on social media just before the IPL 2018 final between CSK and SRH.

Afterall, he loves to say goodbye when he is at the top.

Fans on twitter went crazy as these rumours spread that Dhoni was going to make an important annoucement after the match.

Huge Rumors going around that after the IPL final. In presentation we can expect a huge news from MS Dhoni on his Carrier ( Might be about his Retirement).#IPL2018Final #CSKvSRH — Virat Kohli (@imVkohi) May 27, 2018

Dhoni is announcing his international retirement tonight. After CSK wins. You heard it here first! ;-) #IPL2018Final #CSKvSRH #SRHvCSK — In Lust we Trust (@DesiDarinda) May 27, 2018

I have a feeling Dhoni will retire and not play the 2019 World Cup. — Anuj Khurana. #RYP (@HaddHaiYaar) May 27, 2018

Right time for MS Dhoni to retire now, with an IPL trophy in his hands #IPL2018Final #CSKvsSRH #CSKvSRH #Watson — Gaurav Upadhyay (@gbupadhyay) May 28, 2018

Dhoni Capitan cool will think about his retirement after winning this final . Dhoni Fan's tweet about this please. #IPL2018Final — Sriram S (@SriramS31028390) May 27, 2018

RUMOUR : Dhoni will annouce Retirement after today's #SRHvCSK match. — Mahanati (@Mahanatiii) May 27, 2018

Surely, only Dhoni knows what is going on in his head. But this frenzy certainly proved that fans are not ready for his to say goodbye.