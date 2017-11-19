MS Dhoni's cult status should not affect discussion on his place in Team India: Sanjay Manjrekar

Former India cricketer and cricket pundit Sanjay Manjrekar feels that MS Dhoni's status should not come in the way of a clear and honest discussion on his place in the team. However, Manjrekar added that Dhoni's recent figures are not bad and any new young player with Dhoni's recent numbers would be an automatic pick in the side.

In an article written for ESPNCricinfo, Manjreakar argued that Indian fans often consider a player's cult status when talking about his current place in the team. Citing the example of the Kapil Dev and Sachin Tendulkar, Manjrekar said that Indians often give God-like status to our sporting heroes which makes it difficult to have a clear and honest discussion about them.

He wrote, "Reputation or status of a player should never be a factor in selection. The criteria must be the same for each player. Of course, past performance and quality are factors because great players can do special things, but while picking players, I would consider, apart from skills and fitness, how good they are as team players, their potential to contribute consistently, and what they can grow into. When it comes to selection, no one has handled iconic players better than Australia."

He also said that while Dhoni was no more the match winner he was, it would be unfair to a great player if he was dropped just for not living up to people's great expectations.

Talking about Dhoni's current numbers, Manjrekar said, "where earlier he (Dhoni) could tonk four sixes off six balls at will, now he can hit only one. He now has to rely more on others to win games. But... any new young player with Dhoni's recent numbers would be an automatic pick."

He said that if there is someone outside the team showing potential to contribute more than Dhoni does in his current form, it's a matter to be discussed and debated, and without inviting angry and irrational responses. It's healthy for the game and must not be stifled.

He also hit back at the people who questioned the standing of former cricketers who have criticised Dhoni's recent performances. He wrote, "Dhoni is a public performer, and just his public performance, not his personal life, is under scrutiny here. Once you are a public performer, it does not matter what the critic's standing in society or cricket is. That's irrelevant."