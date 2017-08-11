MS Dhoni reveals what forced him to eat a 'heavy lunch' ahead of Sri Lanka ODIs

Captain Cool has Suresh Raina and Kedar Jadhav for company as he devours his lunch at the National Cricket Academy.

Following a small break after the tour to West Indies, MS Dhoni has returned to training. Dhoni was back to sweating out at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru and also posted a picture on Instagram, captioning it as, "NCA all test's done.20 mtr in 2.91sec. Run a 3 done in 8.90sec.time for heavy lunch."

Also seen in the picture are cricketers Suresh Raina and Kedar Jadhav. Now India are slated to play five one-day internationals and a one-off T20 international post the Test series in Sri Lanka. The ODI series will be played from August 20. The T20 international on the other hand will be played on September 6.

Dhoni, Raina and Jadhav are not a part of the Test set up but are going to be looking forward to playing in the limited-overs contests.

Dhoni had a good time in the ODI series in the West Indies where he hit 154 runs in five matches, averaging 71.62.

Jadhav on the other hand did not have much of an outing in the West Indies as he only had one completed innings. He averaged 63 in five games.

While Raina will be having his fingers crossed that he can be named in the ODI squad after last playing a 50-overs game for India in 2015.