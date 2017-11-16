MS Dhoni: Playing with bigger kids made me better at cricket

MS Dhoni is one of the most powerful hitters in the modern game. He loves to hit big sixes and whenever he hits a ball cleanly it stays hit. Dhoni recently revealed that one of the reasons behind this is that he used to be youngest player when he was playing cricket in his colony as a kid.

Dhoni was talking to child citizen journalist on Children's Day.

“We lived in a colony and were only two or three of us that were of the same age group, the other children were at least five or six years older to us,” Dhoni is quoted as saying by The Print, “Maybe that is one of the reasons that I play cricket well because I have always played cricket with people who were older than me, which meant that they had more power and they understood the game better. Playing with them made me better.”

MS Dhoni grew up in the Shyamali colony in Ranchi.

The former Indian captain said that winning the 2011 World Cup is his best moment as a cricketer.

“The 2011 World Cup, winning in India at the Wankhede Stadium, in front of the home crowd, was something that was really amazing and I think the whole process was good,” he said, “But that exact point, you know, maybe four or five overs before we won the game, when the whole stadium and the spectators knew that we were going to win the game… that was the time when they started chanting, ‘Vande Mataram’ and singing other songs, that was the moment. We knew from that point that we will win the game. That whole atmosphere has never been recreated, but hopefully someday, I will be able to witness it again.”