MS Dhoni is a champion, you can't write him off: Michael Hussey

MS Dhoni may be unde fire for his poor performance in the recent series against England but Michael Hussey said that he “wouldn’t be reading too much” it. The former Australia batsman said that Dhoni's experience will play an important role in the upcoming 2019 World Cup for India.

Dhoni has faced a lot of criticism over his slow innings in couple of matches against England. However, Hussey, who used to share the dressing room with Dhoni in Chennai Super Kings as teammates and currently works as batting coach for the IPL side, said that the former Indian captain is a champion player and one should never write off such a player.

“It’s just two innings, come on! We know how MS plays – he takes some time in the middle,” Hussey was quoted as saying by Times of India.

“He has got the power to catch up in the end. He plays according to the situation. I wouldn’t be reading too much into it. He has been a great player for such a long time and his experience will play a crucial role in the upcoming World Cup, especially, his ‘keeping skills and his power at the end of the innings. You should never write off a champion player.”

Dhoni scored 37 and 42 runs in his the last ODI matches against England with strike rates of 62.71 and 63.63 respectively. India lost both the matches and some fans and experts felt that Dhoni should have done more.

Hussey also backed Virat Kohli to perform well in the upcoming test series against England. “It will be interesting to see how Virat plays,” said Hussey. “I am sure he will score many runs. Once he gets his confidence up, it is going to be hard to stop him. There has been plenty of talk about his performance in England.”

Hussey also said that R Ashwin should be India's first choice spinner for the series ahead of Kuldeep Yadav.

“Ashwin has been an amazing Test player for a long time. If Ashwin is not fit, Kuldeep could get a game and I am sure he will do well,” he said. “He is a talented young player. But, at the same time, Ashwin should be the first preference as he has earned that spot over a long period of time. There is a plenty of time for Kuldeep to come in.”