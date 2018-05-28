MS Dhoni in IPL 2018: 7 records set by CSK captain in Indian Premier League's season 11

Chennai Super Kings have claimed the IPL 2018 trophy. The CSK side led by MS Dhoni returned to IPL after two years and earned the title. One of the biggest reason behind their success was their captain MS Dhoni.

Dhoni not only led CSK as a captain but performed brilliantly with the bat and behind the stumps too. He brokes several records during a fanstastic season.

MS Dhoni has also surprised many with his great form in IPL 2018 scoring 455 runs in 15 matches this season with a strike rate above 150. He played some match-winning knocks for his side this season. He smashed 30 sixes this season.

Here are 7 records he created or broke during IPL 2018:

1. MS Dhoni became the first cricketer to win 150 T20 matches after Chennai Super Kings' win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2018 final on Sunday.

2. Dhoni has now hit most number of sixes by an Indian in IPL. Dhoni has hit 186 sixes in 158 IPL innings, followed by his CSK teammate Suresh Raina (185 sixes).

3. MS Dhoni became the first cricketer to captain 150 IPL matches during the match against Mumbai Indians on April 28.

4. MSD recorded the maximum stumpings in the IPL after his 33rd dismissal (Kane Williamson) against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2018 final on Sunday.

5. He became the first cricketer to score 5000 runs as a captain in the IPL. Dhoni achieved this feat while playing against RCB on April 25.

6. The CSK skipper broke Gautam Gambhir’s record of most runs as a captain in the IPL after scoring an unbeaten 22-ball 51 against Delhi Daredevils on April 30.

7. MS Dhoni has now become the wicketkeeper with most T20 catches. He achieved the feat after taking his 144th catch against KXIP on May 20.