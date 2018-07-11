India vs England 1st ODI: MS Dhoni nears another record; may join Sachin, Ganguly and Dravid in elite club

MS Dhoni is set for another huge milestone in his career as India get ready to take on England in the three-match ODI series.

Dhoni is just 33 runs away from completing 10,000 runs in ODI cricket. The former Indian captain has scored 9967 runs in 318 matches so far at an average of 51.37. He has scored 10 hundred and 67 fifties till now in the 50 overs format.

Dhoni will become the 12th batsman and fourth Indian to enter the elite club.

Sachin Tendulkar (18426), Sourav Ganguly (11363) and Rahul Dravid (10889) are other Indians in the list.

Dhoni may reach this landmark in the first ODI of the three-match series against England.

Dhoni leads the list of active ODI players in terms of highest runs scored. He is followed by Virat Kohli who is also nearing the 10,000 runs mark.

Virat Kohli has already scored 9588 runs in just 208 ODI matches. The Indian captain averages an astonishing 58.10 currently.

Virat is 412 runs short of reaching the 10,000 runs mark. While it unlikely that he will reach the milestone in this series, he will surely be getting a lot nearer.

Players with most ODI runs (Top 15)