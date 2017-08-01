Mithali Raj gifted BMW by V Chamundeswaranath for stellar performance in Women's World Cup

Hyderabad businessman V Chamundeswaranath had also gifted BMWs to PV Sindhu, Sakshi Malik, Dipa Karmakar, and Pullela Gopichand.

Encouragement is all one needs and it is a matter of pride when you see women emerging in the field of sports, especially cricket, which has till now only been seen as a game played by men in India.

Mithali Raj, who led team India to the finals of the recently-concluded ICC Women's World Cup, was on Tuesday gifted a BMW by businessman V Chamundeswaranath.

India ended up as the runner-up in the global tournament after losing to England in the finals by just nine runs. However, the team did put up a good show and gave a tough fight in managing to reach the finals.

Hyderabad: Businessman V Chamundeswaranath gifted a BMW car to Indian women's national cricket team captain Mithali Raj pic.twitter.com/IDK58Vtjer — ANI (@ANI_news) August 1, 2017

"This is not the first time, but second time that he is gifting me a car," Mithali said.

Back in 2005, he had gifted a Chevrolet car to Mithali after the team reached the World Cup finals where they lost to Australia.

"He (Chamundeswaranath) is one person a sportsperson can count on for encouragement and support," she added.

"Not just this, he has also gifted me many bats, with which I have scored a lot," she said.

This is not the first time that Chamundeswaranath has felicitated a sportsperson.

Earlier, for their stellar performance in Rio Olympics 2016, PV Sindhu (Badminton Singles silver medallist), Sakshi Malik ( Women's Wrestling bronze medallist), Dipa Karmarkar ( Women's Gymnastics 4th spot finish) and Pullela Gopichand (Badminton coach), were each gifted a BMW by the businessman.