Kohli-Kumble rift | Shocking facts emerge from India's run at ICC Champions Trophy

India reached the final of ICC event but there was no direct coordination between the two important people supposed to handle the team!

New details regarding what went down between Team India captain Virat Kohli and former coach Anil Kumble during the recently concluded ICC Champions Trophy have come to light after team manager Kapil Malhotra submitted his report to BCCI.

According to a report in India Today, Malhotra said in his detailed account that Kumble and Kohli were not communicating with each other. "I must add that I did not see much communication between the Coach & the Captain, personally I did not witness any arguments between the two," wrote Malhotra.

He added that harmony in the dressing room was intact and senior players of the team, MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh, were helping out the youngsters along with head coach Kumble, batting coach Sanjay Bangar, and R Sridhar.

Kumble, the 46-year-old leg-spinner, withdrew from his post for the senior India Men's team after the tournament.

Though the Cricket Advisory Committee endorsed the extension of his tenure as Head Coach, Kumble decided not to continue as the coach.

Kumble was appointed coach in June 2016 for a one-year term by the CAC and was instantly successful. Under him, India won Test series against West Indies, New Zealand, England, Bangladesh and Australia.

And he was being considered the front-runner for an extension till the 2019 World Cup, with Team India having won almost every series under him in the past one year.

It was reported that the three-member CAC, comprising Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman, who are tasked to find the new coach for the Indian cricket team, was willing to retain the legendary leg-spinner for the post.