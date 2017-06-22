Essel Group 90 years
Kohli-Kumble rift: Indian captain finally breaks silence!

Virat Kohli (AFP - File Photo)
alt DNA Web Team | Thu, 22 Jun 2017-08:28pm , Port of Spain , DNA WEB DESK

Virat Kohli on Thursday finally spoke up on the controversial exit of Anil Kumble as head coach of the Indian cricket team. Speaking to the media ahead of the first ODI against West Indies in Port of Spain, Kohli didn't delve deep into what exactly went wrong between him and the legendary leg-spinner.

"I respect Anil Kumble's decision to step out," said Kohli. "I will never reveal dressing room details and will always maintain its sanctity."

India captain Kohli has deleted his year-old tweet welcoming Kumble's appointment as the national cricket team coach, further exposing the bitterness that had crept in. Kohli deleted the post on the microblogging site close on the heals of the spin legend's decision to resign from his post due to "untenable" differences with the captain.

Soon after Kumble's appointment, Kohli had tweeted on June 23 last year, greeting him with a smiley and expressed hopes of a great future under his guidance. "Heartiest welcome to @anilkumble1074 Sir. Look forward to your tenure with us. Great things in store for Indian Cricket with you" Kohli had posted on his official twitter handle, which he has deleted now.

Kumble, who was given a one-year tenure, quit from his position as the head coach after the final of the Champions Trophy. Although the BCCI Cricket Advisory Committee, comprising Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman, wanted him to continue but Kumble relinquished his position, stating that his relationship with Kohli became "untenable".

According to reports, Kumble and Kohli had a major fallout in the the beginning of the year and were not on talking terms for the last six months. The situation worsened further after India's humiliating loss to arch-rivals Pakistan in the Champions Trophy final. Kumble did not travel with the team to the West Indies, and later officially tendered his resignation.

(Inputs from PTI)

DNA Web Team

 
