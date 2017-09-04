"Sooryavansham without interruption": How Twitter reacted to Star India winning IPL media rights

All eyes were on the IPL media rights auction on Monday with the question being whether the Indian Premier League will remain on Sony or move home to another channel. Sony and Star India were the only candidates left in the bidding process after technical evaluation. In the end it was Star India who bagged the TV and Digital broadcast rights with a bid of Rs. 16,347.5 crore.

Twitter went into an overdrive as soon as the results of the auction result was announced. While some were surprised at amount of the money involved, some were talking wondering how the new broadcasting experience would be- and of course they were talking about Sooryavansham.

Here is how people reacted to the result of the IPL media rights auction:

So, the #IPL moves home. To Star for a huge bid. 16,347 crores. About 2.5 billion dollars! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 4, 2017

Now we can see IPL players singing "तो बनता नहीं ये हमारा स्टार परिवार " #iplmediarights — MYRJ Aadee (@myrjaadee) September 4, 2017